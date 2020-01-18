Antonja & Istrian Supa Festival

Three-decade-old wine and olive festival

Istria is one of Croatia's three great winemaking regions, frequently recognised on the world stage for its produce. At this event, which simultaneously celebrates olive oil and winemaking, the producers in and around the city of Rovinj are showcased. The wine exhibition has been held continuously since 1991, while the olive oil exhibition has been held every year since 2003. The event begins with the Istrian supa festival and will feature presentations about production, a wine competition at which professional producers and homemade wine producers are welcome and a grading of local olives. You'll be able to try olives, oil and as many wines as you can manage, while entertained by the attached music programme.