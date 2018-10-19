Apple Days

Friday October 19 2018 - Sunday October 21 2018
Apple Days
Festival of heritage apples and the produce made from them

An exhibition of old varieties of apples and other fruits and the products made from them. Family farms, wine shops and others will present their produce with a gastro program and lecture program attached. Lectures will cover subjects such as the preservation of old apple varieties and general lectures about fruit produce. Family farms from the area of Desinić and the wider region will be represented and visitors will be able to sample food and drinks from local restaurants, including the traditional jabučjak

