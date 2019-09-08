Summertime pop up showcasing art and music

Boundary-breaking art collective Pimp my Pump originally teamed up with street art studio Lapo Lapo to turn a run-down urban park, located between Tomić street and Strossmayer promenade in the heart of Zagreb, into a vibrant open-air museum and green event space. So successful was the project that in 2019 it was moved to the larger Ribnjak park, where you can peruse the make-shift sculptures, watch the artists at work, or even get involved yourself. An array of fun events, workshops and open-air exhibitions take place throughout summer and there are craft beers, food and other consumables available too. Entrance to this creative oasis and all events, talks and workshops are totally free.