Unconventional art and design fair, the perfect place to pick up quirky and unique gifts

The eighth edition of this art and crafts fair, organised by the Croatian Artists’ Association (HDLU) and held over the course of a pre-Christmas week in the HDLU’s impressive, doughnut-shaped headquarters on Trg žrtava fašizma. Deliberately pitched towards the alternative side of Christmas shopping, it’s a great place to browse for unique jewellery, alternative-designer fashion, one-off accessories and a host of genuine artworks. Over 70 artists are displaying work that lies at the forefront of contemporary design and art in Croatia. The popular event changes format somewhat this year, attempting to hold more of a small festival vibe. A new edition to the event, ArtOmat Spotlights, will see discussions between artists, designers and curators. The enlarged exhibiting area for this year's event will hold a new concept of the ArtOmat Walk, with modern and historic art subjects, studio visits and interaction between audience and artists taking part along the route, as well as DJs soundtracking some of the exhibition space.