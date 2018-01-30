Autumn in Split is considerably quieter than summer - which makes it all the more appealing. September's end sees the tourists filter away, so a visit now means you can enjoy its historic old town and majestic seascape without selfie-sticks obstructing your view, and eat your way through the sizzling culinary scene without battling the hungry crowds.

The best part is that, until mid-November, temperatures stay pleasant. With the heat abating, you can explore some of the surrounding nature spots without getting frazzled by the sun. When late Autumn brings its chill, you can give Split the attention it deserves.

As Croatia's second largest city, and the capital of Dalmatia, Split is bustling with life all year round, the grandeur of the Roman remains mixing with the thrum of the working harbour. Regardless of the season, this mix of ancient history and daily modern life makes Split a special place - and some of it is best enjoyed in autumn. Here are some great things to do.

