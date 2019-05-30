Baš Naš Gourmet & Music Festival

Things to do, Festivals Gradec Plateau , Zagreb Thursday May 30 2019 - Sunday June 16 2019
Two-week gourmet street foods and music festival in Zagreb's upper town

Elemental, Neno Belan, RnB Confusion, Edo Maajka, ZGroove, Beyonce tribute band and more

Speciality, gourmet and street food options aplenty at this festive outdoor event plus a beautiful view of Zagreb from its Upper Town location. A vibrant musical backdrop is provided by some of Croatia's best current live performers, ranging from Bosnian hip hop to contemporary rock and rock n' roll.

Venue name: Gradec Plateau
Address: Katarinin trg
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/739429976458991
    • Gradec Plateau free of charge
