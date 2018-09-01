BeerYard Festival

Zagreb's best independent beer festival

Held on the huge expanse of grass at Pogon Jedinstvo, immediately outside the city's much loved Močvara club, to the south of the city centre, Beeryard is a beer festival that also combines independent street food options and supports Zagreb’s underground, independent music scene. What really sets Beer Yard Festival apart are its ethics and dedication to independent brewers. At this year's event, its third annual instalment, 19 of the breweries represented will be from Croatia, including 5th Element from Daruvar, the excellent Beckers from Osijek and Varionica and Nova Runda, which are both made in Zagreb. These domestic breweries will be joined by international guests including Manchester brewery Cloudwater Brew Co, Romania's Hop Hooligans, Brew Your Mind, Horizont from Hungary, Piwne Podziemie from Poland, Meadly - Bulgarian Craft Mead, Estonian Põhjala Brewery and Slovenian Reservoir Dogs brewery. Every beer at the festival will be served by representatives from the actual breweries and the music programme includes hardcore punk band Stronghold ZGxHC, Zagreb's Sleepyheads, psychedelic rockers Killed A Fox and horror pop-punk trio Saucesce.