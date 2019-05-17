Black Sheep Festival

Crna Ovca, or Black Sheep, is a music festival celebrating lamb meat, sports and culture

Goran Bare & Majke, Pips Chips & Videoclips, Let3 & Mariachi bend El Combo, Whiteheads and DJ Voljen Korić.

A weekend festival celebrating lamb, individuality, creativity, island heritage, popular culture, music and sports, held in beautiful Baška on the island of Krk. This year's soundtrack is provided by some of the biggest names on Croatia's alternative rock scene.