Black Sheep Festival

Crna Ovca, or Black Sheep, is a music festival celebrating lamb meat, sports and culture
Goran Bare & Majke, Pips Chips & Videoclips, Let3 & Mariachi bend El Combo, Whiteheads and DJ Voljen Korić.
A weekend festival celebrating lamb, individuality, creativity, island heritage, popular culture, music and sports, held in beautiful Baška on the island of Krk. This year's soundtrack is provided by some of the biggest names on Croatia's alternative rock scene.
|Venue name:
|Various venues in Baška
|Address:
|
Baška
51523
|Event website:
|http://www.crnaovca.com.hr/en
Various venues in Baška free of charge
- Various venues in Baška free of charge
- Various venues in Baška free of charge