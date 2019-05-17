Black Sheep Festival

Things to do, Festivals Various venues in Baška , Baska Friday May 17 2019 - Sunday May 19 2019
Crna Ovca festival
© Luka Tabako Photography
Crna Ovca festival
© Luka Tabako Photography
Crna Ovca festival
© Luka Tabako Photography

Crna Ovca, or Black Sheep, is a music festival celebrating lamb meat, sports and culture

Goran Bare & Majke, Pips Chips & Videoclips, Let3 & Mariachi bend El Combo, Whiteheads and DJ Voljen Korić.

A weekend festival celebrating lamb, individuality, creativity, island heritage, popular culture, music and sports, held in beautiful Baška on the island of Krk. This year's soundtrack is provided by some of the biggest names on Croatia's alternative rock scene.  

Venue name: Various venues in Baška
Baška
51523
Event website: http://www.crnaovca.com.hr/en
