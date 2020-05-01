Borders: Between Order and Chaos/Granice – između reda i kaosa

Very much the centre-point of the Age of Power strand of Rijeka 2020, this exhibition explores the nature the border in modern European history, and the way in which borders nurture cultures of social and cultural exchange as well as limits on movement and lifestyle. Rijeka itself is a good place in which to start an exploration of the role of the frontier: the city spent a large chunk of the twentieth century split in two, with the border between the Italian-occupied city centre and the Croatian suburb of Sušak running along the Riječina River. Even after being liberated by Yugoslav Partisans in May 1945, Rijeka had to wait until the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947 to be formally reunited with its hinterland. Exhibits reveal extracts from the personal biographies of Rijeka residents while also looking further afield at the experience of Central and Eastern Europe as a whole.