Eight edition of this gastro fest pairing chocolate with wine

Croatian chocolate can be very sweet, particularly to visitors who are more used to a higher cocoa content and less sugar in their treat. But, though standard brands in the country aim towards the youth audience, that's far from the full story. Croatia is home to many small and artisan chocolate producers whose chocolate, while enjoyable by anyone, will certainly satisfy the more discerning chocco lover. At the Brtonigla Chocolate and Wine Festival, award-winning local wines and others from different regions of Croatia, are paired with chocolate in an adult-orientated manner. Purposefully, the event coincides with the Brtonigla Adventure Trekk, which also brings international visitors to the village.