Hobby shop and games room in Zagreb's centre

Carta Magica started off life as a hobby shop with a playroom located within the store. However, such was its popularity that 2018 saw the shop moved a few street numbers away and the old store became exclusively a place to play tabletop games. With over a hundred titles, the friendly atmosphere attracts up to 500 players a week. Carta Magica's managers are on hand to make sure people can understand the rules of any game they choose to play and English speaking players are warmly welcomed. The playroom doesn't hold quite as many offers as the hobby shop, but the biggest new hits of the tabletop industry still find their way there. The playroom is located in a courtyard, just off the street at Frankopanska 22, while the shop is located a few metres away at Frankopanska 20.