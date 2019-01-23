Enjoy a drink, a board game and spending quality time with their cats

Apart from being Zagreb's crucial destination for thirsty cat lovers, Cat Caffe Zagreb also offers tabletop games. The first week in every month is their official tabletop game week, which was initially assisted by several tabletop game associations (although the games can be enjoyed at any time, upon request). Now the cafe has 40-50 games of their own and is always adding to their collection. There are various versions of several of their games, some aimed more towards adults, some towards younger visitors, such as various versions of Monopoly (Catopoly, Stranger Things Monopoly, Nightmare before Christmas Monopoly..) and 'Risk', which has classic and Games of Thrones versions. Complicated, long commitment games seem to be the most popular among the existing clientele, as are 'Card against humanity' and their range of Harry Potter games. Most of these games were bought outside of Croatia and therefore appear with English language rules, although staff are always on hand to offer explanations (and to stop any rule disputes from turning violent). Joke. The atmosphere is friendly and Maja Mudrovčić Gavran, one of the owners of the cafe, often sees groups of people who arrive separately end up in a bigger group, playing games and thereafter leaving as new friends.