Catherine the Great: Empress of all Russians
Galerija Klovićevi Dvori presents a rich array of objects and artworks from the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg - over a thousand items in all. The exhibition is devoted to one of the most powerful women in history, Catherine the Great, who founded the Hermitage in 1764. Featuring magnificent paintings by leading European artists like Peter Paul Reubens, official coronation portraits and items from the jewellery collection, you can also glimpse at the everyday life of the Empress, shown tellingly by jazzed-up quotidian
items like her gleaming gold cutlery set.
|Venue name:
|Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
|Opening hours:
|Mon closed, Tue-Sun 11am-7pm
|Transport:
|All trams to main square then funicular
|Event phone:
|+385 1 4852 116
|Event website:
|http://www.gkd.hr