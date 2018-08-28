Catherine the Great: Empress of all Russians

Until Saturday September 29 2018
© Museum of Arts and Crafts

Galerija Klovićevi Dvori presents a rich array of objects and artworks from the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg - over a thousand items in all. The exhibition is devoted to one of the most powerful women in history, Catherine the Great, who founded the Hermitage in 1764. Featuring magnificent paintings by leading European artists like Peter Paul Reubens, official coronation portraits and items from the jewellery collection, you can also glimpse at the everyday life of the Empress, shown tellingly by jazzed-up quotidian
items like her gleaming gold cutlery set.

Venue name: Galerija Klovićevi Dvori
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue
Address: Jezuitski trg 4
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon closed, Tue-Sun 11am-7pm
Transport: All trams to main square then funicular
Event phone: +385 1 4852 116
Event website: http://www.gkd.hr
