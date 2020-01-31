David Maljković: with the collection

Exhibition of MMSU works curated by internationally-renowned Rijeka artist David Maljković

Contemporary artist and Rijeka native David Maljković will be selecting pieces from the MMSU depot, demonstrating that the act of choosing what to show and how to show it is also a creative act, loaded with potential meanings. Malkjović himself is one of Croatia’s most internationally successful artists, and examples of his work have been snapped up by art institutions all over the world: the Pompidou Centre in Paris, New York’s MOMA, and the Tate Modern in London can all claim to have a Maljković in their collection. A versatile conceptualist perfectly at home in any medium, Maljković is primarily known for his films, which deploy irony and humour alongside disconcerting visual tricks. His most famous work is Scenes for a New Heritage, in which a group of future explorers go and visit the (sadly derelict) World War II Partisan memorial at Petrova Gora. It was one of the first expressions of artistic interest in these abandoned monuments and is nowadays considered a classic of contemporary video art.