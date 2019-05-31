Days of Dalmatian Prosciutto and Wine

Traditional weekend festival of Dalmatian wine and gastronomy

Salted with sea salt and dry aged for at least one year, Dalmatian prosciutto is a delicacy enjoyed all over Croatia, Austria, Germany and even Italy, to where it is exported. This weekend festival celebrates the product and pairs it with fantastic wines of the region, to a backdrop of decent Croatian rock and pop music. There are cooking masterclasses, lots of food and drink to try and over 40 artisan producers to meet. 70% of all certified Dalmatian prosciutto comes from the small town of Vrgorac, which hosts the event.