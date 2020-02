Days of Honey Delicacies of Central Istria

Head to central Istria this Valentine’s and taste the crème de la crème of central Istrian cuisine. Participating restaurants have curated regional specialties made traditionally with bee products. For 120 kn, choose between a selection of three-course menus starring delicacies like sage, honey and bacon ravioli and duck breast confit with honey and almonds. On through February 29, Days of Honey Delicacies will be held at 11 spots across the medieval town of Pazin. While you’re in town, steal a kiss behind the ancient walls of its 983 AD castle, Istria’s largest fortress.