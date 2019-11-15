Days of tasting Croatian tradition

Nationwide event promoting traditional Croatian foods

A new annual event put together with the co-operation of 11 Croatian county tourist boards which sees a celebration of traditional regional Croatian foods take place over 10 days. Over 100 restaurants will take part and will be offering special menus for the duration. Three-course meals, each comprised of traditional, local specialities will be available for a price between 75 kuna and 95 kuna, allowing the curious to try something new without breaking the bank. Depending on where in the country you dine, you could be feasting on the mixed meat Kotlovina, cooked in the open air, smoked fish or a spicy paprika stew, like Čobanac, from Slavonia or larger fowl such as duck or goose, served with a pasta known as mlinci, which is cooked in meat fats. For a full list of participating restaurants, check the event's website here.