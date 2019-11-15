Days of Young Olive Oil

Things to do, Food and drink events Friday November 15 2019 - Sunday November 17 2019
Days of Young Olive Oil
Standing at the centre of a prolific olive-growing area, the town of Vodnjan celebrates the harvesting and pressing season with this two-day celebration of the local elixir. Local producers display their wares in a big marquee, and there’s plenty of food, drink and music to keep the party swinging. All in all it’s a fabulous opportunity to learn about, taste and buy oil, in an area that’s famous for its high-quality production.

