Days of Young Olive Oil

Standing at the centre of a prolific olive-growing area, the town of Vodnjan celebrates the harvesting and pressing season with this two-day celebration of the local elixir. Local producers display their wares in a big marquee, and there’s plenty of food, drink and music to keep the party swinging. All in all it’s a fabulous opportunity to learn about, taste and buy oil, in an area that’s famous for its high-quality production.