Discovering Layers: Varvaria / Berberium / Bribir

Exhibition of one of the most significant archaeological sites in Croatia

Bribirska glavica in Šibenik - Knin county is one of, if not the, most significant archaeological sites in Croatia. Initially it was a Liburnians fort, which was supplanted by a Roman one and later became the Breberium, headquarters of Šubić Bribirski. They were the most powerful noble family of medieval times in the region. It is therefore of little surprise that at such an important historical site a lot of interesting things were left for us to discover. This exhibition covers the site's amazing history using historical texts, as well as paintings, pictures and found objects, portraying a period from prehistoric times to the early new-age.