Download your free copy of Time Out Croatia now

The world has gone chequerboard crazy for Croatia since the World Cup, and really, who can blame them? There's lots to get excited about. For a start, you have over 1800km of coastline and 1200 islands to choose from - all breathtakingly beautiful, of course. But, as we explore in this issue, Croatia has just as much to offer inland. Around the lakes of Lika, you’ll find brown bears; Osijek has paprika-laden goulash and Karlovac, which celebrates its 440 birthday this year, is a handsomely historical town worthy of everyone’s bucket list. Craving sun, sea and spas? Lošinj is our top pick for 2019, an island resort where you can really unwind and enjoy your time out.

Get the best of Croatia this year with our 281-page guide, packed with essential information and insider's knowledge.

You can get a copy at Tisak in Croatia or one of our distributors in the UK. The free digital edition is also available for download now.