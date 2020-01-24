Dr. Richard Parncutt lectures

Things to do, Talks and lectures Various venues in Zagreb , Zagreb Friday January 24 2020
Dr. Richard Parncutt lectures
© Prof. Richard Parncutt

Time Out says

Two world-class lectures from an eminent academic in the psychology of music

Two world-class lectures from an eminent leader in his field. Prof. dr. Richard Parncutt is an Australian-born academic who specialises in the psychology of music. He has been Professor of Systematic Musicology at Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz in Austria since 1998. His first lecture at 8 o'clock is titled 'A psychological approach to musical expression: Analysis, cues, accents'. His second, at 9.30, is titled 'Missing fundamentals of music theory' in which he will address questions like how can the melodic, rhythmic, and harmonic structure of music in major and minor keys be explained? Where do those familiar patterns come from originally, and why do we still like them so much, after so many centuries? How are melodies structured, and why? The lectures take place at the Academy of Music, University of Zagreb.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2664894583605537
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Zagreb
Address:
Zagreb

Dates And Times