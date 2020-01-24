Dr. Richard Parncutt lectures

Two world-class lectures from an eminent academic in the psychology of music

Two world-class lectures from an eminent leader in his field. Prof. dr. Richard Parncutt is an Australian-born academic who specialises in the psychology of music. He has been Professor of Systematic Musicology at Karl-Franzens-Universität Graz in Austria since 1998. His first lecture at 8 o'clock is titled 'A psychological approach to musical expression: Analysis, cues, accents'. His second, at 9.30, is titled 'Missing fundamentals of music theory' in which he will address questions like how can the melodic, rhythmic, and harmonic structure of music in major and minor keys be explained? Where do those familiar patterns come from originally, and why do we still like them so much, after so many centuries? How are melodies structured, and why? The lectures take place at the Academy of Music, University of Zagreb.