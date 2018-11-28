Dubrovnik Advent Guide

Following a stellar summer season in the city, the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra returns to hold a series of traditional free December concerts. The first concert is on Tuesday 5 at the Feast of Saint Nicholas and the Day of Dubrovnik’s Defenders. The performance will feature the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and the Dubrovnik Chamber Choir plus the Mixed Choir Libertas under the direction of conductor Tomislav Fačini, with another show by mezzo-soprano Dubravka Šeparović Mušović. The performance begins at 8pm at the Church of the Friars of the Minor. On Thursday 13 December the traditional 'Towards Christmas' event, a charity concert run with Dubrovnik's Rotary Club will feature the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Marc Tardue. Advent and Christmas songs make up the musical programme at the Dubrovnik Cathedral from 7:30 pm. This Christmas concert, which has taken place on 22 December continuously since 1991 will be held at the Valamar Lacroma Hotel. The Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and Marc Tardue perform traditional Christmas songs and carols with special guests. On Thursday 27 December from 8 pm a Christmas concert will be held in the Franciscan Church under the direction of conductor Victor Lenert, featuring Dubrovnik soloists, choral singing and klapa singing.