Dubrovnik Advent Guide
Dubrovnik is one of Croatia's most popular cities in summer, the narrow and winding streets of its picturesque Old Town the stuff of postcards. But winter is also a fantastic time to visit the city and its cobblestone streets lose none of their charm in the cooler climes. The city of Dubrovnik has organised another full programme of entertainment this Christmas. Find out what's on offer.
Free guided city tours
Dubrovnik offers free walking tours throughout the winter months. The 90-minute long tour guides visitors through the Old Town conducted entirely in English by an informed guide. The tour concludes with a free performance by folklore ensemble FA Linđo beginning at 11:30 am at the Church of St. Blaise. The tours begin at 10 am each Saturday morning in front of the Tourist Information Centre Pile located at Brsalje 5.
Dubrovnik Winter Festival: Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra
Following a stellar summer season in the city, the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra returns to hold a series of traditional free December concerts. The first concert is on Tuesday 5 at the Feast of Saint Nicholas and the Day of Dubrovnik’s Defenders. The performance will feature the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and the Dubrovnik Chamber Choir plus the Mixed Choir Libertas under the direction of conductor Tomislav Fačini, with another show by mezzo-soprano Dubravka Šeparović Mušović. The performance begins at 8pm at the Church of the Friars of the Minor. On Thursday 13 December the traditional 'Towards Christmas' event, a charity concert run with Dubrovnik's Rotary Club will feature the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Marc Tardue. Advent and Christmas songs make up the musical programme at the Dubrovnik Cathedral from 7:30 pm. This Christmas concert, which has taken place on 22 December continuously since 1991 will be held at the Valamar Lacroma Hotel. The Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra and Marc Tardue perform traditional Christmas songs and carols with special guests. On Thursday 27 December from 8 pm a Christmas concert will be held in the Franciscan Church under the direction of conductor Victor Lenert, featuring Dubrovnik soloists, choral singing and klapa singing.
Dubrovnik Winter Festival: Children's Programme
The now traditional Cake Party takes place on Saturday 8 December with all money from cake sales going to charity. Taking place around Orlando's Column and on Luža square, there's an array of delicious cakes to scoff and accompanying music and entertainment. The main event of the children's programme will be the Christmas Fairytale on December. Over 1500 children's presents are handed out during the event, nicely encapsulating the spirit of giving this Christmas.
Cod fish days
Cod Fish Days celebrates traditional and seasonal cod dishes in many of the city's participating restaurants. As in much of Croatia, cod is often found on Dubrovnik tables during the winter months, especially on Christmas Eve. From December 21 to 24, traditionally prepared cod dishes appear on menus throughout the city.
New Year in Dubrovnik
Stradun once again hosts a large outdoor stage for performances over the season. The programme culminates with performances around the turn of the new year. On December 30 at 9pm, the Croatian rock group Opća Opasnost play live in front of the Church of St. Blaise. On New Year's Eve, celebrations begin early as the children's party starts on the stage at 10:30 am. The party features a set by Mia Negovetić and the Super Cover Band. Later on New Year's Eve, two leading performers, Nina Badrić and Toni Cetinski, bring in the New Year. The performances occur to a spectacular backdrop of fireworks starting at midnight. On New Year's Day, oysters and sparkling wine are served in the streets, as the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage at midday. Later on, traditional Dalmatian acapella singing of klapa is presented by one of the country's most respected ensembles, Klapa Rišpet.