Dubrovnik Carnival

Dubrovnik's take on carnival is as unique as the city itself

It's carnival season in Croatia and Dubrovnik's is marked by merriment, a masked parade and enjoyment of the city's best assets – wine, food, music and atmosphere. The event lasts for several days, which much of the programme being dedicated to children. The masked and costumed carnival parade occurs on the last day and takes over over the whole town centre. A tradition exists for those taking part in the parade to satirically make a comment of actual political and social events and on this day more than any other, the residents of Dubrovnik are free to do so.