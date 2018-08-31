The second annual Dubrovnik Craft Beer Festival is upon us, returning once again to the beautiful, tree lined Camping Solitudo on Poluotok Lapad. Last year saw several thousand visitors come to the festival, a considerable achievement considering it was the festival's first year. Psihomodo Pop and Jinx played to cheery, beery crowds still basking in the warmth of Dubrovnik's late summer season.

This year there will again be a great musical programme attached. On Friday 31 August, provocative Rijeka rock band Let 3 bring their fun show to proceedings and on Saturday 1 Septembe, Bosnian rapper Edo Maajka headlines. DJs will warm up for the bands and continue the party afterwards

There will be more than 50 craft beers available to try at the event, from over 15 different breweries. In addition, there will be street food available and a home brewing area with tips on how to make your own set up. Best of all, entrance to the event is completely free, although you'll have to pay the your beer.