Dubrovnik FestiWine

Annual expo of southern Dalmatia wines

This annual expo of southern Dalmatia wines will gather more than 100 regional winemakers who present their wines to wine professionals for grading and to visitors for enjoyment. Southern Dalmatia is one of the most famous and best wine-producing regions in Croatia, if not the world, responsible for some of the best red wines you'll ever try. Here you can sample all the different varieties produced in and around the Dubrovnik and Neretva area and surrounding regions and islands, including excellent white wines like Pošip, which is famously made on Korčula.