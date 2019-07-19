Dubrovnik Matinée Opening Fiesta

Copabacana Beach
© Copabacana Beach

Opening event of Copacabana's season-long sunset sessions

Copacabana beach and bar is not just one of the best places to relax, swim and soak up the sun during the day. As the sun begins to fade, the atmosphere of the beach and bar changes to become one of the best evening hangouts in the city. Relaxed and informal, partygoers enjoy a suitable summer soundtrack of music, sip on cocktails and dance on the beach as day slowly slips into night. One of the best places in the city to be when the sun sets. For this season-opening party, two established DJs, Danijel Čehranov & Nexie, visit from Serbia for the occasion. 

Address: Ivana pl. Zajca
Dubrovnik
20000
Contact:
www.thebeachdubrovnik.com Call Venue +385 99 424 8112
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2771200682954199

