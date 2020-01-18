Fellini 100: Amarcord
A celebration of 100 years of Italian film maestro Fellini
A celebration of 100 years of Italian film maestro Federico Fellini, presented by the famous Motovun Film Festival. For uber fans there's a quiz from 6pm to 8pm. There's also an exhibition of Fellini's sketched ideas, the presentation of a documentary called 'Fellini and Food' and a soundtrack ensemble who will play famous themes from his works. At 8.15pm, there's a screening of his 'Amarcord' classic, telling the tale of a rambunctious group of characters who live in Rimini, Fellini's birthplace, during Fascist rule. The evening concludes with an informal party and the presentation of Italian wines.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/630088670862840
|Venue name:
|Lauba House
|Address:
|
Baruna Filipovića 23A
Zagreb
10000
- Lauba House 40 kuna ticket