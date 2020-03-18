Spectacular annual festival transforming Zagreb's upper town with projections, light installations and video mapping

Zagreb's annual Festival of Lights kicks off in March and for its five-day run will transform the romantic upper town area of the city centre with a cavalcade of light shows and audio-visual treats. Expect dazzling installations at several historical venues, beautiful light shows across the city's parks and green spaces, plus some mind-bending video mapping performances that will completely alter your perception of famous landmarks and facades.