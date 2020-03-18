Festival of Lights

Wednesday March 18 2020 - Sunday March 22 2020
Festival of Lights
Spectacular annual festival transforming Zagreb's upper town with projections, light installations and video mapping

Zagreb's annual Festival of Lights kicks off in March and for its five-day run will transform the romantic upper town area of the city centre with a cavalcade of light shows and audio-visual treats. Expect dazzling installations at several historical venues, beautiful light shows across the city's parks and green spaces, plus some mind-bending video mapping performances that will completely alter your perception of famous landmarks and facades.

http://www.festivalsvjetlazagreb.hr
