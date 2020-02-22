Festival of Olives

fifth annual olive oil and olive products expo

Olive trees and vineyars are the most widespread agricultural endeavours to beautifully scar Croatia's coastal areas and this journey inland, to the heart of the Croatian capital, aims to spread appreciation for olives, olive oil and other products derived from the plant. Here you can get acquainted with some of the best Croatian olive oils and various olive products, as well as other food products that pair with olive, like cheese and wine. On this fifth ocurrence of the festival, the olive will be accompanied in being showcased by a 'sister' among the oils - pumpkin. Workshops and tastings are inevitable, and some surprises await.