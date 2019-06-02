© Festival of the European Short Story

A two-centre festival that holds readings, talks, round-table discussions and workshops in both Rijeka and Zagreb, FESS has a reputation for attracting the major global names. It’s certainly one of the most inclusive events of its kind: a large number of the events are held in the English language, and readings are frequently accompanied by English-language translations on a big screen. The main readings are held in venues which have a bar, and there is always a high degree of before, during and after socializing in which writers and public mingle pretty freely. This year’s theme is 'Homo Narrans', exploring all aspects of the human being as an instinctively tale-telling animal. This year’s guests represent a pretty broad spread: Hungarian Laszlo Krasznahorkai, Argentinian Andres Neuman, Palestinian Adania Shibli and Bosnian-American Semezdin Mehmedinović are just some of the names confirmed so far. More will be added to the list, so check the festival website nearer the date.