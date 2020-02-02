Festivity of St. Blaise

Annual celebration of Dubrovnik's patron saint

St Blaise is the patron saint of Dubrovnik and his statue can be seen at many points throughout the city, looking down and protecting its inhabitants. Ever since the year 972, when people first began to celebrate it, the feast day of St Blaise has been an anticipated annual festival. A series of church and secular concerts, exhibitions, book presentations and guest theatre performances will be offered in his name and a religious procession carries his remains from the church on a parade through Dubrovnik's Old Town. This is a buoyantly local celebration with lots of ceremonial pomp; the parade is a magnificent display of folkloric outfits and flag-waving.