Things to do, Sport events Various venues in Rijeka , Rijeka Thursday June 6 2019 - Sunday June 9 2019
This is the big event of the sailing calendar, with four days of regattas including the Grand Fiumanka itself, which is actually a race of three parts: a competitive event to one of the islands and back, a family regatta along the nearby coastline, and a traditional-boat regatta along the city seafront. With food and drink stalls, folklore shows and rock bands on the Riva for the duration of the festival, this is a hugely enjoyable event for all the family.

Event website: https://fiumanka.eu/en
