Five picturesque hilltop towns in Croatia

First time visitors to Croatia, often enticed by the crystal clear seas, consistent summer sun and maybe even some of the country's world famous music festivals, can sometimes be surprised at how beautiful the country is. Waterside restaurants with stunning views, pristine beaches partially shaded by sweet smelling pines, uninhabited islands with secret coves and sun blasted ancient city walls, there's so much more to take in Croatia than you may expect. Little wonder that the country is one of the most Instagrammed places in Europe. But, Croatia has yet more secrets to reveal if you venture inland, not least some of the most beautiful and well preserved castles in this corner of the continent. Another of its treasures are its hilltop towns, always located continentally and very often to be found inland within the Istrian peninsula. Originally positioned for defensive reasons, these hilltop settlements now offer visitors a picturesque peek into a timeless existence. Here is our pick of the top five you should see.