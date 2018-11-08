Five picturesque hilltop towns in Croatia
First time visitors to Croatia, often enticed by the crystal clear seas, consistent summer sun and maybe even some of the country's world famous music festivals, can sometimes be surprised at how beautiful the country is. Waterside restaurants with stunning views, pristine beaches partially shaded by sweet smelling pines, uninhabited islands with secret coves and sun blasted ancient city walls, there's so much more to take in Croatia than you may expect. Little wonder that the country is one of the most Instagrammed places in Europe. But, Croatia has yet more secrets to reveal if you venture inland, not least some of the most beautiful and well preserved castles in this corner of the continent. Another of its treasures are its hilltop towns, always located continentally and very often to be found inland within the Istrian peninsula. Originally positioned for defensive reasons, these hilltop settlements now offer visitors a picturesque peek into a timeless existence. Here is our pick of the top five you should see.
Five picturesque hilltop towns in Croatia
Buzet
Located centrally in Istria's north, not far from the border with Slovenia, the area around Buzet is more alive and thriving today than it ever was. As a result, modern dwellings encroach on the traditional settlement, at the foot of the hill. But, once at the top the narrow streets, tightly positioned old houses, ancient walls and gates of the medieval town are revealed. On the far side of the town the views of the countryside below are still uninterrupted by modern development. Sights to see include the old well, the winery and the town's music and food festivals, of which the autumn time, truffle celebrating Buzetska Subotina is the best.
Grožnjan
Located in the far north west of the Istrian peninsula, Grožnjan is the only municipality in Croatia to have an ethnic Italian majority and the town itself has a strong connection to the arts that goes back at least half a century. Though it only has about 200 permanent residents living in the centre, the town has 20 galleries displaying art including painting and sculpture. Accommodation for visitors is thin on the ground, so it's more of a day trip that a place to stay, but it's worth doing so to take in the narrow, ancient streets, the absence of cars from the town adding to its timeless feel. The views are also splendid, your eyes able to trace the olive groves and vineyards as they stretch down to the Mirna Valley, the Učka mountain rises in the distance and the Adriatic's blue waters are also visible. In summer there are music events in the town which are worth visiting.
Motovun
Motovun is located decidedly inland within Istria. It's still quite close to Italy and you can see the Italian influence in some of its old architecture (you can also hear the language used by many residents as you pass through the streets). Particularly well known for its film festival, a showcase of international and independent works, Motovun also holds spectacular old city walls and sits on a particularly high elevation. The approach to the town from any direction is a spectacular one at any time of year. Sights to see within the town include the late-Renaissance church of St. Stephen, which dates back to the beginning of the 17th century, the municipal hall and the city ramparts, which you can traverse on foot.
Livade
Located very close to Motovun, this streets of this small village areliterally overflowing with restaurants where you can try meals containing the local speciality, truffles. Istria really is the home of truffles in Croatia and Livade has a special connection to the fungus, offering visitors a year round opportunity to sample the locally found black truffles as well as the much rarer and more expensive white truffles, which appear later in the year. Livade is also the home to Istarske Toplice, a thermal spa which offers sports and recreational facilities like swimming, miniature golf, hiking, cycling, hunting and fishing as well as its bathing and mud treatments.
Momjan
First mentioned in 1035, the ancient town of Momjan was originally the site of a fortress. Today the town has a deep connection to its surrounding locale and this connection plays a vital part in its welcoming of visitors. Within the towns restaurants you can try authentic local food, ingredients sourced locally, including the superb wine which is served alongside. You can go on a hunting tour from Momjan, with pheasants and wild boar to be found in the nearby countryside. Must see sights include Momjan castle, which was inhabited until 1835 and at least one of the local wineries.