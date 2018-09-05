Five reasons to visit Dubrovnik in autumn

The stalls will be piled high with seasonal produce – the olive harvest is a big deal in Dalmatia, and you’ll find these in abundance – alongside deliciously fresh pomegranates, figs and tomatoes. Fresh local fish and seafood top the menu in Dubrovnik, and out of season, you can guarantee freshness. Much of the wine will come from nearby Pelješac, where renowned cellars open to the public for tastings, along a vineyard trail.

The Good Food Festival in October is a pleasant way to experience Dalmatian cuisine. What started as an initiative to coax gourmands to a post-season Dubrovnik has blossomed into a successful, regular event with tasting sessions and culinary workshops run by famous chefs.