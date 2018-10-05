Four fabulous Croatia sailing routes

Crystal-clear waters and hidden beaches that bask in the shade of scented pines. Incredibly well-preserved medieval towns and Roman architecture. Kilometres of pristine beach, sheer rock cliffs that suddenly stop to reveal calming, sheltered bays. Vibrant cities, romantic hamlets, shoreline bars and restaurants. World famous nightclubs and music festivals plus some of the best opportunities to catch big fish like tuna anywhere in Europe. These are just a few of the experiences you could sample if choosing to holiday in Croatia. With a coast that never seems to end, speckled with thousands of islands, undoubtedly one of the best ways to explore Croatia is by boat.

Hiring a gulet yacht from Goolets offers you the opportunity to do so in groups of 8 to 36 people at a time. It's the perfect option for a family or group holiday of a lifetime or a business-based excursion which you and your accompanying travellers will never forget.

With so many things to do, there are multiple options you could choose on such an excursion. Here are four suggested tour itineraries, tried and tested by local experts from Goolets that will ensure you get the most out of any sailing holiday in Croatia.