Ful Kul Buvljak

Things to do, Markets and fairs Boogaloo , Out of the Centre Saturday January 18 2020 Free
Ful Kul Buvljak
© Tvajlajt Promocije

Time Out says

Secondhand goods and arts & crafts market

A one-off indoor market of secondhand goods and arts & crafts. Inside you'll find vinyl records, clothing, memorabilia, comic books and really anything that people want to sell. It's held in a popular nightclub for techno parties and live music and there's a huge student population nearby who are regulars, so that customer base is probably in the forefront of the minds of sellers. You can be a buyer, a seller or a trader here - it's acceptable to offer a trade-in return for an item you desire, rather than cold, hard cash.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/604951040333812
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Boogaloo
Address: Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
Transport: Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska

Dates And Times