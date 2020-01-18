Ful Kul Buvljak

Secondhand goods and arts & crafts market

A one-off indoor market of secondhand goods and arts & crafts. Inside you'll find vinyl records, clothing, memorabilia, comic books and really anything that people want to sell. It's held in a popular nightclub for techno parties and live music and there's a huge student population nearby who are regulars, so that customer base is probably in the forefront of the minds of sellers. You can be a buyer, a seller or a trader here - it's acceptable to offer a trade-in return for an item you desire, rather than cold, hard cash.