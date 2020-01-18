Ful Kul Buvljak
Time Out says
Secondhand goods and arts & crafts market
A one-off indoor market of secondhand goods and arts & crafts. Inside you'll find vinyl records, clothing, memorabilia, comic books and really anything that people want to sell. It's held in a popular nightclub for techno parties and live music and there's a huge student population nearby who are regulars, so that customer base is probably in the forefront of the minds of sellers. You can be a buyer, a seller or a trader here - it's acceptable to offer a trade-in return for an item you desire, rather than cold, hard cash.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/604951040333812
|Venue name:
|Boogaloo
|Address:
|
Vukovarska 68
Zagreb
10000
|Transport:
|Tram 3, 5, 13 to Miramarska
Dates And Times
-
- Boogaloo free of charge