Now in its sixth year, Gallery Rally creates an urban map of venues to visit which aims to put local artists and exhibition spaces in the spotlight. Born in Zagreb, in its second year in Pula and Rijeka too, visitors have a five-hour period to visit as many participating galleries as they can. Collect a special event map from HUIU at Zagrebačka 27 and then collect stickers from each of the around 15 galleries as you knock them off your list. Visitors who complete the sticker quota on the map will receive a memento at the finish line.