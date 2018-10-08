Gastro Turopolje

Seven day gastro fest of continental cuisine

Velika Gorica is so close to Zagreb (it's right next to the airport) that it's easy for visitors to assume that it's merely a suburb of the city. It's not. Gorica is a city all of it's own and in fact exists within a different region to Zagreb. That micro region is called Turopolje and this traditional, week long event explores the cuisine of that region. Gastro Turopolja offers the chance to try the specialties of the region's restaurants and producers of food and drinks. There is a dedicated week of special menus throughout the region's restaurants and on the final day, Sunday October 14, the festival reaches its climax with the Sunday Turopolje Lunch, when visitors will have the opportunity to see and taste the variety of dishes of Velika Gorica caterers at an outdoor event with a great atmosphere and a lively entertainment and music programme attached. Attractions will include an apples exhibition, a honey festival, a competition in the preparation of Turopolje kotlovina (a meat stewed on a wide tin plate) and hunter's stew.