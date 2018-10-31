Ghosts of Sljeme

An evening trek for all ages around the area of Zagreb's mountain

Named after a famous book and organized by the city's great Zagreb Trekking School, this activity offers an evening walk or race with three routes aimed at accomodating people of all ages, including children and families.Mandatory equipment for the event is a forehead lamp, cell phone with full batteries, a compass, astro foil plus suitable footwear and clothing. The Casper trek, intended for beginners and parents with children, should be between 5 and 8 km, depending on the paths chosen and orientation skills. The Ghost of the Lady in a White Dress is a competition trek with single entrants or mixed or all female teams permitted. Registration and pre payments must be made by 25 October.