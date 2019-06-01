© Goran Bare & Majke

Legendary Croatian alt rock

Arguably the most important regional alt-guitar group of the nineties, Majke and their leader Goran Bare kept Croatia’s rock-and-roll flame burning at a time when the music scene was hit by the combined effects of war and economic dislocation. Bare’s mixture of edgy Slavonian blues and exhilarating rockaboogie has in the meantime made him into a national treasure. This gig is a suitable opening to the summer season of open-air gigs at Šalate stadium.