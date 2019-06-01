Goran Bare & Majke

Things to do, Concerts ŠRC Šalata , Zagreb Saturday June 1 2019
Goran Bare & Majke
© Goran Bare & Majke

Legendary Croatian alt rock

Arguably the most important regional alt-guitar group of the nineties, Majke and their leader Goran Bare kept Croatia’s rock-and-roll flame burning at a time when the music scene was hit by the combined effects of war and economic dislocation.  Bare’s mixture of edgy Slavonian blues and exhilarating rockaboogie has in the meantime made him into a national treasure. This gig is a suitable opening to the summer season of open-air gigs at Šalate stadium.

Venue name: ŠRC Šalata
Contact:
Visit Website Call Venue +385 1 4617 255
Address: Schlosserove stube 2
Zagreb

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/504948079985817
Static map showing venue location
    • ŠRC Šalata 130 kunas