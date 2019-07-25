Graffiti na Gradele

Thursday July 25 2019 - Saturday July 27 2019
Graffiti Na Gradele 18
Graffiti Na Gradele 18

Annual graffiti art festival with a music programme attached

Held in the town of Bol on island Brač, Graffiti Na Gradele is an international graffiti festival that also celebrates other aspects of hip hop culture. Now in its eighth year, the three-day event sees street artists, graffiti writers, DJs, skaters, musicians and urban culture enthusiasts descend on this unlikely environment for a great party. They leave in their wake wonderful artworks on the walls of the town. 

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/215050462720358
