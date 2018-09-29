Great things to do in Croatia in September
If you're after things to do in Croatia in September, you're spoilt for choice. The summer stretches into October here, so outdoor events and music festivals make the most of the lingering sun, with Pula's two great festival beasts, Dimensions and Outlook, taking place this month. There are several art exhibitions to choose from, food and drink festivals, film festivals and many stand alone concerts for those who perhaps can't last the duration of a four day festival. Here are twenty brilliant things to in Croatia this month.
Catherine the Great: Empress of all Russians
Galerija Klovićevi Dvori presents a rich array of objects and artworks from the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg - over a thousand items in all. The exhibition is devoted to one of the most powerful women in history, Catherine the Great, who founded the Hermitage in 1764. Featuring magnificent paintings by leading European artists like Peter Paul Reubens, official coronation portraits and items from the jewellery collection, you can also glimpse at the everyday life of the Empress, shown tellingly by jazzed-up quotidianitems like her gleaming gold cutlery set.
Croatia Bike Week
The biggest of Croatia's numerous motorcycle meets, Pula’s Twin Horn MC run this exciting and laid-back celebration of two-wheeled vehicles. The location is an interesting one: an ex-Yugoslav army base long abandoned to the elements. Thousands of motorcycles of all kinds will be present, as will their riders. There will be market stalls, stunt shows and live concerts. This event's not just for bikers – casual visitors pay a token entrance fee.
Exhibition: Pictures of the Adriatic Coast by photographer Karl Kaser
Between 1897 and 1914, Austrian jurist and famed photographer Karl Kaser visited Croatia's coast, returning many times to take pictures of cities like Opatija, Rijeka, Dubrovnik and Kotor. His considered photographs depict a beautiful bygone era, offering a window into the past and into the lives of those who lived there. This particular exhibition shows just a small part of his 450 photograph legacy.
Gustav Klimt: Pioneer of Modernism
Marking the centenary of the Austrian painter’s death, this exhibition brings together a handful of original pencil drawings, plus reproductions and posters of some of Klimt’s capital works. Some of the reproductions will be hung in the Villa Camellia, part of the Grand Hotel 4 Opatijska Cvijeta. It’s a great chance to get a feel for Klimt’s work, perhaps, especially if you can’t get to the Belvedere Gallery in Vienna, where most of the originals are to be found.
Lego Exhibition
Get ready to regress. Running for almost two months, Zagreb Fair is to host an extensive exhibition of giant Lego models. There will be 12 themes areas with Superheroes, Star Wars, Fantasy, Fairytales, Sport, Buildings, Culture and the Human Body all represented. There will be a huge indoor expanse used for the exhibition, with average visiting times expected to be two hours, although fans may stay for as long as they like. Here the universes of DC Comics and Marvel will collide for once. DC Comics' coolest character Batman is well represented by appearing in a life-size model. A seven-foot replica of his Batmobile will accompany him, plus models of the fictional city of Gotham which he inhabits. That model alone uses 270 000 bricks. There will also be models of the Batcave and the Wayne Tower skyscraper. Not to be outdone, the Marvel Universe will be represented by Iron Man, Thor, Spiderman and with a model of the famous Helicarrier from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. One of the other areas will be devoted to a completely different movie franchise. The Star Wars section will house models of all your favourite characters and vehicles from the movies. In the Human Body area, young people can learn about anatomy. Iconic buildings shown will include the Taj Mahal and the Sydney Opera House and there will be an 11 metre long model of the Titanic ship. There is an area dedicated to robots and there will be Lego statues of famous icons from history, sports and culture too. The exhibit
Obonjan
A more grown-up affair than the get-rinsed-and-repeat dance festivals, Obonjan (pronounced oh-bon-yan) takes a holistic approach to the art of partying. A self-styled Adriatic Shangri-La, its ten-week programme is curated by artists, labels and cultural institutions – and music isn’t necessarily centre-stage. Fully embracing its ‘boutique’ label, the wellbeing workshops and gastronomy are talked up as much as the music is. Events aren’t ticketed, instead punters book from a range of fancy accommodation packages, sleeping under the stars in a bell-tent or plush forest-lodge.
Pop Up Summer Garden
Tucked away from the hubbub of the city centre, Pop Up Summer Garden is a fresh retreat from the summer heat, located in the cool, leafy Tuškanac. The faint pitter-patter of disco, techno and house music emanates from the DJ booth, as attendees luxuriate in giant deckchairs, sipping bright cocktails conceived up by Swanky Garden team. The music programme changes daily, check the Facebook page for updates and special events.
Strossmartre: Summer on Stross
This summer-long series of outdoor events offers an outstandingly varied programme of concerts, art-and-craft stalls and downright unusual happenings (the best mongrel dog show, finest wine-and-soda spritzer competition) in the lovely, leafy setting of the Upper Town’s Strossmayer Promenade. There’s usually a local band playing every night, and a couple of al-fresco bars at the scene make this a great place to hang out on balmy evenings.
Summer Cinema on Gradec
Taking advantage of Zagreb's balmy late summer evenings, a month of outdoor cinema selections is set in the medieval Gradec. The large outdoor area can attract many moviegoers and there's a music programme attached to the film showcases. The series opens with American musical/comedy La La Land (2 Aug), continuing with Liam Neeson in thriller The Commuter (3 Aug), The Death Of Stalin (5 Aug), Woody Allen's The Wonder Wheel (6 Aug), comedy I Feel Pretty (7 Aug) and Amy Winehouse documentary Amy (8 Aug) with the following weeks programme yet to be confirmed. Attendance is free for all. Prior bookings can be made to ensure you take a spot you prefer. You can make a booking by visiting the actual cinema and making a reservation or online by following links on their Facebook page.
The Days of Diocletian
This is a celebration of the rich and vibrant history of the former Roman city Split, including parades, food and wine tastings, performances of all types and more, around the historic Roman palace that centrepieces the Old Town.