Great things to do in Zagreb in July
Looking for things to do in Zagreb in July? We've cherry-picked the top events and attractions in the Croatian capital this month
There's plenty of things to do in Zagreb in July. The city basks in the heat of this mid-summer month, with festivals, concerts and culture blooming at every crossroad. You’ll find promenades to stroll down on balmy nights, and park festivals for entertainment on dazzling afternoons. While many succumb to the calling of the coast, the Croatian capital has its own magnetic pull - here are just a few great things going on this July.
Fireworks Festival
The sky above Bundek Lake lights up with a cavalcade of firework displays and pyrotechnic treats, accompanied by live concerts, beer and street food stalls.
Catherine the Great: Empress of all Russians
Galerija Klovićevi Dvori presents a rich array of objects and artworks from the Hermitage Museum, St. Petersburg - over a thousand items in all. The exhibition is devoted to one of the most powerful women in history, Catherine the Great, who founded the Hermitage in 1764. Featuring magnificent paintings by leading European artists like Peter Paul Reubens, official coronation portraits and items from the jewellery collection, you can also glimpse at the everyday life of the Empress, shown tellingly by jazzed-up quotidianitems like her gleaming gold cutlery set.
Art Park
Boundary-breaking art collective Pimp my Pump have teamed up with street art studio Lapo Lapo to turn a run-down urban park, located between Tomić street and Strossmayer promenade in the heart of Zagreb, into a vibrant open air museum. You can peruse the make-shift sculptures, watch the artists at work, or even get involved yourself.
Fantastic Zagreb
Trash, horror, noir, sci-fi and superheroes fill out the programme at this annual celebration of the fantastic side of celluloid, with projections in a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces.
The Sixties in Croatia: Myth and Reality
It’s often thought that the cultural and political turbulence of the Sixties was something that happened in London, Paris, Prague or West-Coast USA, leaving other parts of the world to passively watch from the sidelines. What this major exhibition reveals is that countries like Croatia were not on the fringes of a revolution happening somewhere else, they were themselves at the centre of the whirlwind. Then a constituent republic of the communist-ruled Yugoslav federation, Croatia enjoyed an unprecedented economic boom in the 1960s. People had money in their pockets, feeding the kind of consumer industries that employed designers, marketing strategists, advertising executives and stylists – the very people we call “creatives” today. Cracks in communist discipline unleashed increased dissonance in political views and a relaxed attitude to censorship, while relative cultural freedom allowed avant-garde artists to explore any avenues they wanted. Navigating its way through politics, art, pop music and film, the exhibition is a lavish visual treat: examples of magazine layouts, clothing patterns and swanky domestic furniture will provide stacks of inspiration for anyone interested in modern design. Sudden shifts in lifestyles are signalled by exhibits such as the “Fića”, the Yugoslav-made version of the Fiat 600 that brought car ownership to the masses; a pair of Rifle jeans, the most popular purchase for Croatian shoppers popping over the border to Trieste; and arguably the mo
Zagreb Time Machine
From Spring until early Autumn, history consumes Zagreb. Zagreb Time Machine sees the city celebrate its heritage, with droves of enthusiasts donning fancy dress and performing in the street. Walking through the Upper Town, you might encounter Marija Juric Zagorka – the first female journalist in Croatia – or the poet Antun Gustav Matos. A newsboy will update you on local events, while the city guard will oversee your security. In the Zrinjevac park pavilion, in the centre of town, you’ll hear the strains of waltzes and tangos. A brilliantly, quirky way of bringing history to life.
The Changing of the Guard
This popular ceremonial parade takes place every Saturday, Sunday and during bank holidays. Croatian soldiers in historical regalia set off from Banski dvori with another regiment departing from Kuševićeva ulica and along Cirilometodska accompanied by a military band. Kicking off at noon with the firing of the Grič cannon from Lotrščak Tower, the ceremony lasts around 10-15 minutes. The event forms a key part of the ‘Zagreb Time Machine’ season of historical recreations.
Cigarettes After Sex
This hauntingly dreary Brooklyn shoegaze crew sounds like everything its name suggests: smoky, sultry and heartachingly intimate. The band has been at it for over eight years, but it wasn't until a couple of years ago that the internet grabbed hold of its sweetly lulling ballad "Nothing's Going to Hurt You Baby," and catapulted the band into the spotlight. Singer-songwriter Greg Gonzalez' dusky voice is the highlight of CAS' dark dream pop sound; count on it to keep you from losing yourself completely in the rolling waves of guitar reverb under the stars in Zagreb.
The National
Armed with a surplus of achingly melancholy songs, two pairs of brothers and the haunting baritone of singer Matt Berninger, Brooklyn-via-Ohio rockers the National are somehow one of the biggest rock bands in the world. As if to demonstrate how far it's come, the group brings the larger-than-life arrangements of its recent Sleep Well Beast to one of the city’s best outdoor venues for a one-night stand.
Dvorišta / The Courtyards
Behind the glorious facades of the Upper Town palaces are the secret courtyards of Dvorišta, which open up in summertime for celebrations of traditional gastro and music culture.