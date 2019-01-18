Handmade Crafts Fair

Friday January 18 2019 - Sunday January 20 2019
Three day fair of handmade crafts

Held in a courtyard building at 43 Ilica, illuminated lights direct visitors off the street's main drag and into this fair of charming handmade goods. The space here is regularly used for yoga sessions, but for three days they will instead serve to display craft good made by residents of Zagreb and the neighbouring locale. Children's toys, jewellery, ladies accessories and artistic pieces will all be on offer and the collection should definitely be worth popping in to see.

Ilica 43
Ilica 43
Zagreb
10000
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/335339483722565
