How to get involved with Zagreb Advent Run 2019

One of Croatia's most fun and well attended annual sports events is once again preparing to bring much mirth and festive cheer to the streets of capital city Zagreb. On December 8, at 11am, thousands of runners from different parts of the world, dressed in all sorts of costumes, will gather for the fourth year in front of The Westin Zagreb Hotel. Their goal will be to support the fight against melanoma and turn Zagreb Advent Run into one of the biggest events of the Christmas festival.

The organisers of the race are Millennium Promotion, Croatia's leading marketing and communications agency, and Run Croatia, a company promoting sports and healthy lifestyles. They invite all runners and hikers to come together to transform this race into one of the biggest Christmas sport events in Europe. In return, they promise a non-stop music, sport and educational programme over a two-day period.

Zagreb Advent Run is dog-friendly

'For the first time, race participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a great program a day before the race, on December 7. After that, runners will get starter packs, a rich music program, and a sports education program; as well as the option to have a free preventative mole examination and expert skin protection consultations in conjunction with the association Zdravi pod suncem,’ said Mario Petrović, CEO of Millenium promocija.

Runners can choose between two courses, five or ten kilometres, and will be joined along the routes by Nordic walkers. Last year's race brought together more than 2,500 runners from as many as 29 different countries. The race took them through Zagreb's famously festive Christmas locations such as Zrinjevac, Ban Josip Jelačić Square, Britanac square and Ilica.

All interested participants - friends, families with children, pets, runners and walkers can register until November 24th on the official race website: zagrebadventrun.hr