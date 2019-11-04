How to spend a great weekend in Vukovar

Cafés cluster around the city’s post office – the Onyx has a pleasant terrace overlooking the pedestrianised main street of ulica Josipa Jurja Strossmayera, allowing you to watch passers-by over a morning coffee. Depending on the time of year, you can then take a short stroll to the river and take an hour-long Danube cruise on the Vukovar Waterbus. If it’s not running, then you can head straight to the Vukovar Municipal Museum in the Eltz Palace, the former seat of local nobles from the 1700s. The permanent exhibition is here is extensive, ranging from the significant Bauer Collection of modern Croatian art, including pieces by Ivan Meštrović and Vlaho Bukovac, and the archaeological finds from the Early Stone Age to medieval times, tools, weapons and jewellery. Since renovation, the museum now also features a multimedia centre.

After a drink and a light lunch at the nearby Kavana Navis, you can take in the historic sights along the river, from the statue of locally born Nobel-Prize winning chemist Leopold Ružička – a plaque also marks the house where he was born on ulica Josipa Jurja Strossmayera, just past the Baroque Church of St Roch on Županjska ulica.

This is also part of Vukovar’s Baroque centre, that spreads either side of the narrow Vuka channel at right-angles to the Danube. Before you cross the water, though, pay a visit to the Cross commemorating those who gave their lives to defend Vukovar during the Croatian War of Independence.

Across the water stand the Grand Hotel, a former theatre and workers’ hall built in the 1890s, and, another iconic landmark relating to the terrible Siege of Vukovar in 1991, the Old Water Tower.

Alongside is an ideal choice for dinner: Stari Toranj, the Old Tower. In a convivial bare-trick interior, you can opt for fish – carp, perch catfish – or meat, steak or perhaps a Vukovar chop, stuffed with kulen salami, cheese and olives.

Also here is the lively, late-opening Vukovarsko Pub, with occasional live acts and, of course, Vukovarsko beer.