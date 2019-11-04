How to spend a great weekend in Vukovar
Everything you need to know about the border city on the Danube
Just over three hours’ drive from Zagreb, Vukovar has plenty to offer the visitor for a city-break weekend. With many of its attractions lining the Danube, it makes perfect sense to stay at the best hotel in town, the Lav, a sleek four-star overlooking the river. From here, most sights, museums and restaurants are only a short walk away.
By days
Friday
Having arrived and checked in, you might choose to dine at the hotel restaurant – or perhaps explore a little closer to the Danube, and the Vrške, which offers Slavonian specialities such as fiš paprikaš, a spicy fish soup, or grilled perch, smuđ. A white from Ilok, a Traminac or Graševina, is just the right accompaniment. To finish, there are all kinds of cream cakes, but you may wish to save that pleasure for Sunday, and order a slice of grape cake, pita s grožđem.
Saturday
Cafés cluster around the city’s post office – the Onyx has a pleasant terrace overlooking the pedestrianised main street of ulica Josipa Jurja Strossmayera, allowing you to watch passers-by over a morning coffee. Depending on the time of year, you can then take a short stroll to the river and take an hour-long Danube cruise on the Vukovar Waterbus. If it’s not running, then you can head straight to the Vukovar Municipal Museum in the Eltz Palace, the former seat of local nobles from the 1700s. The permanent exhibition is here is extensive, ranging from the significant Bauer Collection of modern Croatian art, including pieces by Ivan Meštrović and Vlaho Bukovac, and the archaeological finds from the Early Stone Age to medieval times, tools, weapons and jewellery. Since renovation, the museum now also features a multimedia centre.
After a drink and a light lunch at the nearby Kavana Navis, you can take in the historic sights along the river, from the statue of locally born Nobel-Prize winning chemist Leopold Ružička – a plaque also marks the house where he was born on ulica Josipa Jurja Strossmayera, just past the Baroque Church of St Roch on Županjska ulica.
This is also part of Vukovar’s Baroque centre, that spreads either side of the narrow Vuka channel at right-angles to the Danube. Before you cross the water, though, pay a visit to the Cross commemorating those who gave their lives to defend Vukovar during the Croatian War of Independence.
Across the water stand the Grand Hotel, a former theatre and workers’ hall built in the 1890s, and, another iconic landmark relating to the terrible Siege of Vukovar in 1991, the Old Water Tower.
Alongside is an ideal choice for dinner: Stari Toranj, the Old Tower. In a convivial bare-trick interior, you can opt for fish – carp, perch catfish – or meat, steak or perhaps a Vukovar chop, stuffed with kulen salami, cheese and olives.
Also here is the lively, late-opening Vukovarsko Pub, with occasional live acts and, of course, Vukovarsko beer.
Sunday
Today is the day to explore further down the riverbank. Starting with coffee at The Best on ulica dr Franje Tuđmana, you can stroll along to St Philip & Jacob Church, the third-largest in Croatia, and the Franciscan Monastery, built during the 1700s and renovated after the Croatian War of Independence. The Franciscan library here was one of the most extensive in the country.
From here on Samostanska, you’re only a couple of kilometres or short taxi hop from Vučedol, an archaeological site of global importance. It was here that a thriving civilisation existed around 3,000-2,500 BC, known for it production of bronze and ceramics, including the famous Vučedol Dove now on display at the Archaeological Museum in Zagreb. Other finds are exhibited at the Vučedol Culture Museum here. Nearby, on the Vukovar side, Dunavski Raj is both a recreation centre with horse riding and communal outdoor activities, and a restaurant where Slavonian dishes are prepared in the traditional way. Shepherd’s stew with venison is cooked over an open fire, with homemade crusty bread to accompany.