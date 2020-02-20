If I Forget You… Holocaust in Croatia 1941 - 1945. Last Destination Auschwitz

Exhibition remembering the Holocaust

Even though the French Pavillion is known in Zagreb today as a beautiful exhibition venue, in the past, the horrors of WW2 visited this space. It was in front of this very pavilion where Jews were gathered and deported to gruesome concentration camps in Croatia and beyond. In dealing with that sorrowful aspect of history, this shocking exhibition tells the story of those whose lives were lost, of those who survived and of those who witnessed the atrocities. 

