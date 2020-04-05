Impulse Festival: Marianne & Leonard - Words of Love

A young Leonard Cohen makes a lifelong friend in this found footage wonder

Last year's film by the renowned Nick Broomfield is already regarded as the most personal and most romantic of his career. The film contains never-before-seen footage of a young Leonard Cohen (an unknown fiction writer at the time) and a single mother, Marrianne, who join an art community on the Greek island of Hydra and whose friendship endures until Cohen's death in 2016. The movie's vintage shots show an idyllic bohemian lifestyle very much of the '60s. Such a great combination of art and love could not find a better spot for screening than the Port of Diversity in its year as European Capital of Culture.