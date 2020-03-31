Impulse Festival: Prog Rock review

A critique and informal lecture on Prog Rock

A music review of this rock genre which is loved and la,mpooned in equal measure. From the vintage sounds of Aphrodite's Child, Pink Floyd and Yes, through later inclusions like Genesis, Cardiacs and King Crimson right through to the modern meanderings of Radiohead, the prog-rock genre will be charted and critiqued by a well-informed authority and enthusiast. Rijeka-born musician and record collector Renato Ivančan will lead the event. Now living in Opatija, he has been part of that town's musical expression for many years and played in several prog rock-influenced bands.