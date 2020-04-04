Impulse Festival: Records fair

Jamboree of secondhand and new vinyl for all music enthusiasts

Rijeka's annual Impulse Festival once again add to their programme of concerts and conference a one-day vinyl record fair. The Saturday afternoon of the festival is reserved for this marketplace of secondhand and new vinyl, with enthusiastic sellers and buyers being drawn from throughout Croatia and the wider region. In addition to the beloved vinyl, there will be CDs and music memorabilia available too, plus friendly advice about home soundsystems and the shared passion of everyone attending – music. Admission to the fair is free of charge, and exhibitor registration is open via elektroroni@gmail.com until 24/2/2020. The record fair takes place in Kružna ulica.